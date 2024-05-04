TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Herbert K. Parker Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in TriMas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriMas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

