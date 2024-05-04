Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.