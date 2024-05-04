Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $34.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $833.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 376.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 34.8% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 32,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after buying an additional 630,155 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

