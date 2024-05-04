Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE TWO opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $169,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,321,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.