U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,053 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,033,000 after acquiring an additional 172,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,800,000 after acquiring an additional 596,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.99. 12,104,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

