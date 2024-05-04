U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 682.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 70,137 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CVS Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,379,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

