U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,081.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,013,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

