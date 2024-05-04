U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,391 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.