U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $303.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,080. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

