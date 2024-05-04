UBS Group Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.04. 2,307,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.