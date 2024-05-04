UBS Group Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $307.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $284.00 to $307.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $32.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 56.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 32.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 65.0% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.