UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 1.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.51. 1,456,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,436,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 150.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in UiPath by 10,718.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

