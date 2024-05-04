Ultra Price Up 0.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $62.67 million and $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,199.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.47 or 0.00736511 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00103833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16381535 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,010,779.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.