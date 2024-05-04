Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.86 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,633.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.98 or 0.00736993 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00102930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16724545 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $997,933.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

