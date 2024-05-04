Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. 1,143,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,975. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.
In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
