United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.23 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

