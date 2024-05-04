United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.23 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
