Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 9.3 %

OLED traded up $14.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. 736,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.