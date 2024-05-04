Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. 736,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,763. Universal Display has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Trading Halts Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.