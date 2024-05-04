UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 11,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

