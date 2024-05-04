Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.50 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 1,167,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,232. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 96.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

