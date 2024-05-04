VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $41,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,017,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 928,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

