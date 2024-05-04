Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $100,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

