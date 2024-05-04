Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,138. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

