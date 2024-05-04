Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $607.25 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $607.25 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.33045682 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,598,596.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

