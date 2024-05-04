Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSTS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 24,764,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,736. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

