ViciCoin (VCNT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $213.73 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00033708 BTC on major exchanges. ViciCoin has a market cap of $213.73 million and $283,864.56 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,974,267 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

