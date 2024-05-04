VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Up 1.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.21. 64 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CID Free Report ) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.35% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.