Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

VNOM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 840,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,448,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

