Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522,553 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $59,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

