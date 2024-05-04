Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

VST traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,998. Vistra has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

