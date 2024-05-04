Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,125 shares of company stock worth $5,580,996. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vital Farms by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 373,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 168,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.