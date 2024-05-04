Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 56,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TMDX traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

