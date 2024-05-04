Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,908,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,649,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WSO traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.55. The stock had a trading volume of 288,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,611. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.17 and a 1-year high of $466.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.