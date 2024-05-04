Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 220 shares.The stock last traded at $445.15 and had previously closed at $424.75.
Watsco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.33 and its 200 day moving average is $398.85.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Increases Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.