Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 220 shares.The stock last traded at $445.15 and had previously closed at $424.75.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.33 and its 200 day moving average is $398.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

