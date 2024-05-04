Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 348 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $20,465.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,291.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

