Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NYSE W traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,825,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,156 shares of company stock worth $5,465,688 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

