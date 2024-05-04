Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Wayfair stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Wayfair has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,156 shares of company stock worth $5,465,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

