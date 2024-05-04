Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOGI

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,845,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.