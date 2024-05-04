Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,766. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $113,549.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,732.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537,886 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

