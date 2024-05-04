Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $12.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.2 %

ZYME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.