Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $12.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ZYME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
