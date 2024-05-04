Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $54.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 704,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

