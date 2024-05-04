Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $9.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 4,314,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,317. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Company insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

