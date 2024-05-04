Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. 2,557,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

