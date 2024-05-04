Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.94 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

