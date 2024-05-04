Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,898. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

