Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after purchasing an additional 153,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

