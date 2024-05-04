WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.67.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 754,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,150. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $121.90 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

