West Family Investments Inc. Invests $68,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 979,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 533,822 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,431 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.17. 1,242,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

