West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

