West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 5,421,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.